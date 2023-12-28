KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is offering flood relief assistance to ease the financial burden faced by individuals, small and medium enterprises (SME), and other non-retail Maybank customers affected by the floods.

The list of assistance includes deferment of financing/loan repayment, a reduction in monthly instalments, or an extension of repayment tenure.

In a statement today, the bank said customers can apply for flood relief assistance via email, or by visiting or contacting its branches, SME Centres, Business Banking Centres, or Auto Finance Centres nationwide.

“All applications will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” Maybank said. Additionally, the bank is also offering a waiver of fees and charges for selected services, such as the replacement of debit cards, ATM cards, or chequebooks lost or damaged during the floods.

At the same time, Maybank Group’s insurance arm, Etiqa, has put in place a quick and easy claim process for its insurance policyholders and takaful certificate holders, with no forms or supporting documents required. — Bernama

