JOHOR BARU, Dec 28 — The flood in Mersing fully receded today and all 91 evacuees from 32 families in the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) at the Endau Rompin National Park Complex were allowed to return home this afternoon.

The Johor Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the evacuees from Kampung Orang Asli Peta were also allowed to go home after the flood at their village receded, after which the PPS was closed at 6pm.

On Tuesday, Mersing was the first district in the state to be hit by floods following continuous rain.

In Segamat, however, there are 54 people from 14 families sheltering in three PPS in Segamat as of 8pm, said JPBN.

The PPS are Balairaya Kampung Batu Badak, Balairaya Kampung Jabi and Dewan Komuniti Taman Tasek. — Bernama

