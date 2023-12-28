TUMPAT, Dec 28 — The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) has channelled almost half a million ringgit to flood victims in three east coast states, since the first wave of floods hit the country in mid-November.

Its deputy minister Zulkifli Hasan said that the immediate donation, in the form of food items and personal hygiene kits, was distributed through the Rahmah Madani programme by its 14 agencies.

“We identified immediate assistance, in the form of food items and personal hygiene kits, as the main need in the current situation. So, we took the approach of distributing these items as initial assistance at the temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

“Thus far we have spent almost RM500,000 for that purpose, and additional allocations will be considered from time to time, based on the needs of flood victims, including post-flood assistance,” he said.

He said this to reporters after visiting the flood victims, and the distribution of Rahmah Madani aid to 500 recipients from 172 families, at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Chabang Empat, here today.

Earlier Zulkifli also presented similar contributions to residents affected by the floods in Kampung Topeng, Lubuk Jong, Pasir Mas.

He said that the department would also extend aid to other states which are also facing flood problems, including Selangor.

He added that financial aid to flood victims, in addition to donations to repair houses after the flood, would also be considered.

“The federal government has always been concerned with the people’s problems, and takes this responsibility accordingly to help the flood victims.

“We will play a role as a supporting agency in the effort, by trying to get additional funds through the main agencies under the department,” he said. — Bernama