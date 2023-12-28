KOTA KINABALU, Dec 28 — The flood situation in Sabah has improved and the last batch of six evacuees from three families in the Paitan district have been allowed to return to their respective homes this evening.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that the last relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pamol has been officially closed.

“No reports were received regarding any unwanted incidents or fatalities caused by the recent floods. The secretariat extends gratitude to all parties involved,” the statement said.

The floods in the Sandakan and Paitan districts started last Tuesday due to continuous heavy rain. — Bernama

