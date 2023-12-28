PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that the TAR Education Foundation has no objection in principle to allowing the residents to continue to stay in Kampung Setia Jaya, Setapak until the relocation issue is resolved.

She said this was the outcome of a discussion today with representatives from the TAR Education Foundation, namely Tan Sri Lim Keng Cheng and Datuk Seri Yew Teong Look.

“Overall, I found the discussion to be a positive one and I am confident that this issue can be resolved after more than 30 years,” she said in a statement.

Dr Zaliha said the discussion also focused on the issue of house replacement for residents which will be detailed later.

Advertisement

“Follow-up discussions will be held to ensure this issue can be resolved as soon as possible,” she said.

On December 11, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered the villagers to vacate the land within 18 months. — Bernama

Advertisement