KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territory) Dr Zaliha Mustafa will discuss the proposal for holding local council elections with the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT).

Dr Zaliha said she took note of the suggestion, especially for local council elections in the federal capital, but this matter needed to be discussed with KPKT.

“But we know that local councils are under KPKT and I’m not rejecting its importance. So I will discuss with my KPKT counterpart (Nga Kor Ming) to see how we can further study this matter,” said Dr Zaliha, who was moved to the PM’s Department from the Health Ministry in a recent Cabinet reshuffle.

She was speaking to reporters after attending a welcoming ceremony and briefing at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) at Menara DBKL 1 here today.

Media reports had quoted Kuala Lumpur DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai as urging the government to introduce local council elections in the federal capital, which he said would strengthen democracy in the Federal Territory.

Tan said holding local council elections in Kuala Lumpur would ensure sustainability and allow residents to choose their local councillors.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said the Federal Territory Department would retain its functions as a department and its administration would come under the PM’s Department although the federal capital was previously under a ministry of its own.

“If we have a ministry, its functions will be far bigger but if it is a department, it is responsible to the prime minister,” she said.

Meanwhile, Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said he was against Tan’s proposal as holding local council elections could create racial tensions and political anxieties.

Ahmad, who is deputy works minister, said he was confident that the unity government would not approve the proposal to conduct local council elections.

“In my opinion, it (local elections) is not necessary. As an Umno supreme council member, I do not want racial issues to worsen,” Ahmad told reporters after visiting the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) in Kajang, near here, today.

Ahmad said it was not necessary to hold local council elections as municipal or city councils were already represented by various races.

Local council elections were suspended in the 1960s and replaced with a system of appointed council heads and members. — Bernama