KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The spokesman for the Kepung Demi Palestine picket, Chua Tian Chang, has today called on PKR party mate Dr Zaliha Mustafa after the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has insisted on a permit for the planned five-day event to continue.

Speaking to Malay Mail, the former PKR vice-president expressed surprise that such a permit was needed.

“Yeah, I have informed the Federal Territories minister. I said, look, we didn’t know that a DBKL permit was needed,” the longtime activist also known as Tian Chua told Malay Mail.

“We have informed the police of that. So since they want it, we hope the Federal Territories ministers will liaise with the DBKL to permit us to continue.”

Dr Zaliha was recently appointed the FT minister after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reshuffled his Cabinet. She was formerly the health minister.

Addressing concerns about proximity to the United States Embassy, Chua emphasised the group’s commitment to avoiding confrontations with the authorities.

“We don’t want to create any confrontation. Our concern and our demand are very simple; we want a ceasefire,” he said.

A DBKL officer checks a compound notice at a tent during the Kepung Demi Palestin picket at Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur December 27, 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Chua believed that if the picket could continue until New Year’s Eve, their goals would be achieved.

He expressed hope that the demonstration would inspire more people to engage in similar activities in the coming year until the situation in Palestine is resolved.

Despite receiving warnings from authorities last night, participants of the event continued with the picket after a crowd of nearly 200 gathered at the Lembaga Tabung Haji headquarters at 10pm, protesting against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Some decided to camp under the pedestrian bridge crossing Jalan Tun Razak between The Icon and Menara Tan & Tan after the police blocked the way to the planned site in front of the US Embassy.

DBKL officers had also directed them to dismantle their tents at 3am this morning, but have mostly stayed back after participants erected their tents again this morning.

Over 60 civil society groups and wings of political parties from across the divide are backing the picket, which means “siege for the sake of Palestine” in Malay.

Planned until New Year's Eve, the event is demanding four things: The end to the arbitrary killings of Palestinians; an immediate, permanent and unconditional truce; addressing the immediate needs of civilians in Gaza for both aid and protection; and the recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to a sovereign state.