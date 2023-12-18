KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa should be given time to assess the proposal on the reintroduction of local government elections in the federal capital, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The spokesperson for the Unity Government said Dr Zaliha had just been appointed to the post and that the issue requires proper assessment as it involves major policy decision.

“I think right now we need to give her a bit of time, she just got into the role. I have spoken to her briefly this morning. This is a major policy decision and should not be taken lightly, we need to view the entire matter together as a whole,” he said after the launch of OK Vision, a subscriber-based television service here today.

Furthermore, he said the Commissioner of Buildings (CoB) has notified that 95 per cent of strata properties throughout Kuala Lumpur did not conduct their annual general meetings in 2018.

“...and about 97 per cent failed to submit their audited financial account for 2018. This is a very serious issue that we face and this does not only have to do with local government elections but hyper-local elections,” he said.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai has urged the government to start local government elections in the federal capital first to strengthen its democracy.

Tan said reintroducing local government elections in Kuala Lumpur would provide sustainability and give the residents the right to select their city council representatives. — Bernama

