KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Picketers joining the Kepung Demi Palestin event near the United States Embassy said they were forced to sleep without a roof over their heads last night following the ban against tents by the police.

Speaking to Malay Mail, they said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officials came at 3am and instructed them to dismantle their tents under the pedestrian bridge crossing Jalan Tun Razak between The Icon and Menara Tan & Tan.

“By 3am, they compelled us to take down the tents, forcing us to spend the night in the open air.

“Luckily, there was no rain, and we managed to endure,” spokesman Chua Tian Chang told Malay Mail this morning.

Syed Sheikh, 31, who stayed overnight sleeping in the open air also related their encounter with DBKL officials.

“They asked us to take down the tent initially, citing orders from superiors. We informed the police, seeking permission to peacefully assemble without causing inconvenience.

“However, we were restricted to a specific area near the US Embassy. DBKL insisted on dismantling all tents, citing regulations,” he said.

Syed revealed that some tents received notices from DBKL, leading to heated discussions among participants.

“After a bit of argument, we decided to deflate all the tents. Only one tent remained up all night, perhaps because they focused on the larger ones and missed it.”

Picketer Syed Sheikh 34 (left) prepares breakfast during the Kepung Demi Palestin picket at Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur December 27, 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

When Malay Mail arrived at the area this morning, there were only a few left since many had continued with their daily routine on a Wednesday morning.

Some could be seen preparing their breakfast of Maggi instant noodles, and some had joined in a morning exercise circle.

Not long after, they decided to erect their tents back.

At approximately 11am, two DBKL officers arrived, engaging in a substantial discussion before capturing images of the notice affixed to the tents.

Following their departure, another group of five DBKL officers arrived just 10 minutes later, stating that they were present solely to observe the picketers.

As of 4pm today, all tents re-erected have stayed up.

DBKL officers check a tent at the protest area during the Kepung Demi Palestin picket at Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur December 27, 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid was adamant that the picketers cannot set up any tents in front of the United States Embassy — saying that the police have to ensure the safety of all the high commissions and embassies in the surrounding.

He also pointed to Section 9(1) of the Act requires the organiser to notify the officer in charge of a police district in which the assembly is held 10 days prior to the event.

It is unsure if the organisers, a coalition called Sekretariat Solidariti Palestin had submitted the notification. Earlier this week, Chua told Malay Mail both the police and the Home Ministry have been notified.

Last night, nearly 200 gathered at the Lembaga Tabung Haji headquarters at 10pm before marching towards the embassy along with Palestinian flags and placards condemning Israel’s retaliation against Hamas in Gaza.

Over 60 civil society groups and wings of political parties from across the divide are backing the picket, which means “siege for the sake of Palestine” in Malay.

Planned until New Year’s Eve, the event is demanding four things: The end to the arbitrary killings of Palestinians; an immediate, permanent and unconditional truce; addressing the immediate needs of civilians in Gaza for both aid and protection; and the recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to a sovereign state.