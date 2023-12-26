KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The planned five-day picket called "Kepung Demi Palestin" has hit its first obstacle as Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid was adamant that they cannot set up any tents in front of the United States Embassy here.

Speaking to the press tonight, the police justified their directive by saying that they have to ensure the safety of all the high commissions and embassies in the surrounding.

"Tents will not be allowed to be erected. I advise them not to set up any tents at all.

"We will try to ensure the safety of not only the US but all high commissions and foreign embassies around the area. That is the responsibility of the police as the host to our guests,” he told reporters in front of Regal House in Jalan U-Thant here.

Allaudeen said any assemblies can be considered against the law when the police are not notified as denoted in the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“However, our approach for this is that we will ask them to be cooperative with the authorities. Any instructions from the police, please follow," he said.

Section 9(1) of the Act requires the organiser to notify the officer in charge of a police district in which the assembly is held ten days prior to the event.

It is unsure if the organisers, a coalition called Sekretariat Solidariti Palestin has submitted the notification. Yesterday, its spokesman Chua Tian Chan told Malay Mail both the police and the Home Ministry have been notified.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid speaks to the media during the Kepung Demi Palestin event at Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur, December 26, 2023. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

“Peaceful assembly is subject under the Peaceful Assembly Act. The responsibility of the Police is to ensure the safety, security and public order of not only Malaysians but all foreign delegations.

“Here we see the US Embassy, Singapore High Commission, Japanese Embassy and we need to see there are some foreign delegations in this area. One responsibility of the police is to ensure their safety and we will do anything to ensure the situation is under control and order and safety for all including Malaysians. This is always a priority. So that is our position,” Allaudeen said.

However, Allaudeen asserted that the police sympathise with and support the struggle of the Palestinian people.

Earlier, some 200 participants were prevented from reaching the US Embassy after the police formed a barricade to block the group. They had first gathered in front of the Tabung Haji headquarters just across the road at about 10pm before marching towards the embassy.

Participants chanted “from the river to the sea” and “free Palestine” while waving the Palestinian flags before they stopped, blocked by over a dozen police officers standing in a line at the entrance door of The Icon building.

Police vehicles — a car and a lorry — were also used as a barricade.

Sekretariat Solidariti Palestin's spokesman Tian Chua during the Kepung Demi Palestin event at Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur, December 26, 2023. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

Activist and former PKR vice-president Chua — also known as Tian Chuan — told the press the group would try to get as near the US Embassy as possible.

Chua added that while the police are doing their duty, this must not contravene the right of the public to express their thoughts.

"Tonight’s action is historic because we see people come together regardless of their political views to demand a ceasefire, for the killings to stop. Our call is a ceasefire now," Chua told the media.

"We want to encircle the US Embassy because the US is the biggest financial supporter. The one that provides weapons, money so the genocide can happen. The US had also vetoed many resolutions to halt assault and send aid."

The event, which means “siege for the sake of Palestine” in Malay, was planned to be held for five days until New Year's Eve.

It is demanding four things: The end to the arbitrary killings of Palestinians; an immediate, permanent and unconditional truce; addressing the immediate needs of civilians in Gaza for both aid and protection; and the recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to a sovereign state.