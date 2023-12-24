KLANG, Dec 24 — Parti Amanah Negara today announced its new 27-member committee to lead the party for the 2024-2026 term.

Outgoing party strategy director Datuk Seri Dzulkefy Ahmad ranked the highest with 900 votes, followed by communications director Khalid Samad, who gained one less vote than the health minister.

Shah Alam MP Azli Yusof ranked third with 755 votes, while outgoing vice-presidents Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa (699) and Datuk Mahfuz Omar (694) came fourth and fifth respectively.

Outgoing president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu ranked eighth on the list with 613 votes. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Advertisement

Outgoing president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu ranked eighth on the list with 613 votes.

Other prominent Amanah figures elected to the leadership are Adly Zahari, Suhaizan Kaiat, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud, Datuk Dr Hatta Ramli, Mohd Sany Hamzan, Anfaal Saari and Izham Hashim.

About 97 candidates competed for the committee positions in the party committee elections.

Advertisement

Amanah party members key in their votes for the new leadership during the Amanah Annual Convention 2023 in Klang December 24, 2023. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Voting was conducted via an online platform by 1,003 delegates to select the 27 Amanah national leadership committee members, during the party’s national convention at Wyndham Acmar Hotel here.

The election also saw a new party speaker elected — Azhar Shukur gained 509 votes to beat the incumbent Yuhaizad Abdullah.

The election took place at the same time as the Amanah National Convention 2023, here.

The new national top office bearers of Amanah — president, deputy president and three vice-presidents — will be announced after a special meeting among the newly elected committee members this afternoon.