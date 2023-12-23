KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth chief Mohd Hasbie Muda said his party was more successful in being accepted by the diverse communities in Malaysia even though it has not found as much electoral victories as the rival Islamist party, PAS.

In an exclusive interview with Sinar Harian, he pointed to Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu’s victory in the Kota Raja seat as well as the party’s repeated wins in Pulai as evidence of his party’s ability to be effective in mixed constituencies, compared to PAS that only fared well in Malay majority locations.

“Despite not achieving significant victories in elections, our strength lies in our ability to compete in diverse areas where PAS may struggle,” he was quoted as saying.

He said this made Amanah more aligned with the multiracial and multicultural reality in Malaysia.

Advertisement

Mohd Hasbie said that while this was not an effective strategy in overwhelmingly Malay seats, it was a model that Amanah believed to be correct for the country.

“Amanah exists to lead Malaysia, and regional differences are managed by federal leadership,” he added.