GUA MUSANG, Dec 24 — Access to Kampung Limau Kasturi and Kampung Serian, here, has been cut off since early today as the only bridge on the village’s main route was flooded.

Trader Mazita Mamat, 44, of Kampung Limau Kasturi said she became aware of the incident at about 5.30am when she wanted to leave for work and honked her car horn to alert other residents while on her way out.

“I had been vigilant, as since about 3pm yesterday it had been raining heavily continuously.

“Early today at about 5.30am water overflowed on the Sungai Kerak bridge, but the water level rose quickly to calf level within 20 minutes,” she said, adding that she had to eventually turn back and head home.

According to the Penghulu Mukim of Kampung Limau Kasturi, Mohd Shaffien Mohmood, almost 2,000 residents from the two villages were affected due to the flooded bridge.

“Residents have been advised to always be prepared to move if the water level rises. Those who do not have a raft house are advised to move to higher ground,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) officer Mohd Hanafi Mohd Bokri said a relief centre had been opened at SK Limau Kasturi 1 to house the victims.

He said four families involving 22 residents had moved to the centre as of 6pm. — Bernama