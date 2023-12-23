KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Parti Amanah Negara’s National Committee Elections for the 2023-2026 term, which take place during the party’s annual convention this weekend, will see a total of 124 candidates vying for 27 positions, including that of party president.

Naturally, all eyes will be on the post of deputy president, which fell vacant following the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub in July.

At the same time, much interest surrounds Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu as he will be entering his final term as Amanah president if re-elected.

According to its constitution, the top five positions in Amanah are decided by the 27 members of the party’s national committee, who are themselves elected by party delegates at the national level.

According to Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR) senior fellow Azmi Hassan, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu is widely expected to secure his third and final term as Amanah president. — Bernama pic

It also stipulates that an individual may only hold the post of party president for three consecutive terms.

Mat Sabu seeks final term as president

According to Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR) senior fellow Azmi Hassan, Mohamad Sabu, who also goes by the moniker of Mat Sabu, is widely expected to secure his third and final term as Amanah president.

“Mat Sabu is safe and will win his last term. Like it or not, Mat Sabu is the kind of leader that Amanah needs. He won’t be challenged for the post,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

However, Azmi predicted a battle for the post of deputy president among the party’s leading lights, such as vice-presidents Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Adly Zahari, and strategy director Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Amanah vice president Adly Zahari speaks at the inauguration of the 2023 National Awan Convention in Klang, December 22, 2023. — Bernama pic

“It will be interesting, and it will be fiercely contested, considering Amanah has prominent figures other than Mat Sabu,” he said.

The party election will be held in conjunction with the Amanah national convention, which takes place in Klang, Selangor this year.

In an exclusive interview with Malay Mail last month, Mohamad Sabu said he would leave it to Amanah’s national committee members to decide if he should be returned as party president.

Analysts predict a battle for the post of deputy president among the party’s leading lights, such as vice-presidents Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Adly Zahari, and strategy director Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad (pic). — Picture by Hari Anggara

“I leave it to the members. I don’t want to give lengthy comments because from the time I was with my former party, I have only worked and worked. It is up to the members to evaluate my performance as president,” he said.

Commitment to democratic process

Assistant professor of political science at International Islamic University Malaysia Syaza Shukri said the party polls represent Amanah’s commitment to the democratic process and its continuous improvement as a party.

“In a way, finding the most suitable leaders would be good for the unity government, but given Amanah’s relatively small position, this won’t have a wider impact compared to, say, an Umno or DAP election.

Analysts also expect Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof to vie for the deputy president’s post. — Bernama pic

“Amanah is secure in its vision and mission,” she said.

Last month, Mohamad Sabu said he still believes in positioning Amanah as an alternative for voters who are looking for an Islamist movement — but one that eschews racial and religious extremes.

Keen to present his party as different from the more vocal fringes that dominate headlines by imposing their religious requirements on others, Mohamad Sabu pointed to an Islamic concept called “fastabiqul khairat” or being competitive in doing good deeds.

Azmi concurred with Syaza, saying that Amanah’s election should go off without a hitch.

Members at the Amanah Women’s wing convention in Klang, December 22, 2023. — Bernama pic

“Amanah is the most stable party in the unity government. There are few internal problems. Its members do not hanker after positions of power, but lead the party and bring it forward,” he said.

Political analyst from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Prof Kartini Aboo Talib @ Khalid said the internal polls will allow the party to survive as an organisation.

“It will continue to present itself as an alternative to PAS and other Malay-centric parties,” she said.

Rise of new Amanah

With Mujahid recently announcing the party’s commitment to expanding its branches and increasing party membership nationwide in preparation for the 16th general election (GE16), Syaza said it is imperative for Amanah to expand its reach to the masses.

“The biggest criticism towards Amanah has always been its lack of presence. I think going to the ground will help a lot, but it also depends on how they go about it,” she said.

Amanah vice president Adly Zahari with Amanah Women’s wing chief Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu at the Women’s wing convention in Klang, December 22, 2023. — Bernama pic

The branch expansion strategy and the emergence of new leadership after this weekend’s polls, Syaza said, will be a turning point for Amanah in possibly securing more support from the Malays.

“As I said earlier, Amanah is pretty much secure in its vision and foundation. I think different leadership would just mean a different strategy. And at this point, Amanah could use new ideas to reach the Malays,” she said.

Amanah was formed in 2015 by former PAS leaders of the so-called “Erdogan” faction, named as such for their progressive views on Islam and predilection for Turkiye president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ideologies at the time.

They left PAS after the party election that same year, which saw Mohamad Sabu and other figures such as Salahuddin, Dzulkefly, Mujahid, Datuk Husam Musa, Datuk Mahfuz Omar, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud, Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, and Khalid Samad ousted.