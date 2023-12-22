KLANG, Dec 22 — The Amanah Negara Women’s Wing (Awan) Convention today approved a motion urging the government to table the Social Work Profession Bill in the next parliament session.

The motion, which includes a request for the government to establish a professional social work service system, promote the status of social workers, and ensure the rights and interests of service recipients, was unanimously supported by over 500 representatives after being presented by National Awan committee member Anfaal Saari.

Anfaal, who is also Selangor Women and Social Welfare Development Committee chairman, said the government, through the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, announced in March last year that the bill was in the final stages of formulation but has yet to be presented in the Dewan Rakyat.

Once enacted, it is hoped that the government will be able to create more job opportunities by making the hiring of social workers a requirement in granting aid for social and welfare programmes, she said.

“In addition, the government is also urged to conduct a study to reform welfare and social institutions by allocating more spending and encouraging non-governmental organisations, foundations or corporate companies to implement welfare and social programmes.

“With this, the government can focus on efforts to formulate policies, regulate and evaluate the caregiving initiatives themselves,” she said.

The Social Work Profession Bill aims to recognise the social work profession by establishing the Social Work Profession Council which would be responsible for regulating the social work profession through the registration and certification of registered social workers’ practices.

Furthermore, it aims to set practical and educational standards for social work, encourage professional development and enhance the image of the social work profession in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the convention also approved three other motions and six undebated motions that will be brought to the National Amanah Convention held here tomorrow and on Sunday. — Bernama