KLANG, Dec 22 — Deputy Local Government Development Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu retained her post as Angkatan Wanita Amanah Negara (Awan) chief for the 2023-2026 term in the party wing’s election today.

Meanwhile, Selangor Women Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman and Taman Templer assemblyman Anfaal Saari was elected as Awan deputy chief for the period.

The election by 498 delegates also saw Kota Lama assemblyman Dr Hafidzah Mustakim, Dr Salmee Said and Dr Kamaliah Noordin chosen as Awan national vice-presidents.

Apart from that, the Speaker post went to Zarina Dzulkupli who won unopposed with Rosmayana Abu Rahim as deputy while Norlia Salleh and Suriati Sukardi as chosen as auditors.

Aiman Athirah in her adjournment speech at the 2023 National Awan Convention recorded her thanks to delegates from all over the country who put their confidence in the 26 leaders including herself to continue serving the party and the country.

She advised the seven new National Awan Leadership Committee members to quickly adapt themselves to their duties and responsibilities at national level which are more demanding.

“Apart from that I would like to remind myself and all that the election is not just to fill the vacant positions.

“So when we call for a meeting at anytime, as the leadership, we need to be prepared, this is a reminder,” she said.

The list of National Awan Leadership Committee (JKP) members elected for the 2023 -2026 at the 2023 National Awan Convention is as follows:

Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu (National Awan Chief)

Anfaal Saari (Deputy Chief)

Dr Hafidzah Mustakim (Vice Chief I)

Dr Salmee Said (Vice Chief II)

Dr Kamaliah Noordin (Vice Chief III)

Nurul Iman Dzulkefly

Zaitun Latiff

Nor Hayati Bachok

Dr Rohani Abd Muttalib

Sabrina Md Yusoff

Norhayati Bidin

Mariam Abdul Rashid

Dr Noorhaza Ma’an

Rozidah Abdul

Che Mazlina Che Yob

Norani Samsudin

Anis Afida Mohd Azli

Husna Mohd Amran

N. Pushpa

Julie Rosieta Mohamed

Sumayyah Mohamed Radzi

Che Noor Arifah Abu Bakar

Aida Yusof

Hamirah Ali

Hamisah Abdul Mubin

Minah Ahmad

Nurul Suhadah Shuib — Bernama