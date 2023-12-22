KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Sewerage Services Department (JPP) is taking immediate action to ensure that the Sewerage Pipe Network construction project (Package D44) worth RM393 million that should have been completed in February 2018, can be finished as soon as possible.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the project, which started in 2014, was delayed because the contractor was having problems.

“I think the JPP is implementing immediate measures to complete the critical portions soon,” he said after launching the ForestONE application at a shopping mall today.

Nik Nazmi was commenting on the project progress, which has yet to be completed even though the contractor had been given an extension until Nov 22 to finish it.

Package D44 is part of the River of Life Greater KL initiative that seeks to raise the quality of river water, focusing on controlling sewage pollution in the Bunus catchment area.

The scope of the project includes the design and construction of a 55-kilometre sewerage pipe network and the upgrading of two sewage pumping stations in areas under the jurisdiction of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ).

On the ForestONE programme that allows the public to plant virtual trees before planting real ones, Nik Nazmi said other parties should emulate the approach, especially new and upcoming shopping centres.

“This can be a standard for others because I think investors and customers prefer greener shopping centres,” he added. — Bernama