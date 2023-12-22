SEREMBAN, Dec 22 — Negeri Sembilan has achieved the target of zero extreme poverty involving a total of 3,530 Heads of Household (KIR), said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said out of that number, Seremban was the last district to reach zero extreme poverty, with 922 KIR yesterday, due to various initiatives mobilised through the State Development Office (PPNNS).

Aminuddin said poverty eradication was the main agenda of the State Development Action Council (MTPNg), which is also supported by the establishment of the extreme poverty eradication task force.

“In addition, the District Focus Group Committee (FGD) was activated and launched the eKasih mobile counter together with the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS).

“PPNNS checks, records and confirms all aid information channelled through the Poverty Eradication Focus Group Committee from each district into the eKasih System,” he said after officiating at the handover of the Saiditina Aishah Mosque in Seremban Selatan here today.

Aminuddin said in addition to this, three series of data cleaning workshops have been held involving aid-giving agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) and Baitulmal (MAINS) as well as the implementing agency, namely the district offices in the state.

He also expressed thanks and appreciation to elected representatives, aid-giving agencies, implementing agencies, the Poverty Eradication Focus Group Committee at the district level as well as the PPNNS that acted as the secretariat to coordinate actions to eradicate extreme poverty in the state.

The integrated cooperation between the federal and state governments must be streamlined and improved from time to time to improve the well-being of the people, he added.

At the event, Aminuddin said through the cooperation of government departments and agencies, state government subsidiaries, and mosques across the state, including villages, the state government managed to collect RM1.5 million for the “Peduli Palestin” fund, which exceeded the target of RM1 million.

“I am confident that this small effort will make this state more blessed. Today, we hand over this donation to Global Peace Mission Malaysia, a non-governmental organisation that will manage and hand over the money raised to the Palestinian people in Gaza,” he said. — Bernama