SEREMBAN, Dec 14 — The call for the revival of the previously cancelled Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project is a good, especially in improving the economy in Negeri Sembilan, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the state government welcomes the call for the project to be revived so that the people can enjoy more advanced public transport facilities in addition to adding value to the economy in the southern states.

“Since the unity government took over the administration of the country, the matter has been raised; the Sultan of Johor (Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar) has asked for this project to be revived. This is a good thing, the relationship between the two countries can also be strengthened.

“We do not cancel the existing designated site or route, we still use the route if there is no change in the route alignment. The state government is also planning to create a new township in the area,” he said at a press conference after officiating Careplus Mall here today.

He said this when asked to comment on Sultan Ibrahim’s recent statement that the cancelled KL-Singapore HSR project should be revived in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times Singapore.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported to have said that the government was studying a new implementation model for the proposed HSR project, which includes a new financing model to determine whether any private parties were interested in covering the cost of the project, system management and HSR operations.

Based on previous planning, Seremban is one of the seven HSR stations to be built for the project connecting Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

The track alignment in Negeri Sembilan involves a 52-kilometer-long route while the Seremban HSR station is proposed to be built in Labu, Nilai here. — Bernama