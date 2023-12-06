SEREMBAN, Dec 6 — The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly today approved the 2024 State Budget themed “Bersama Membina Negeri Madani” which focused on nine thrusts in Negeri Sembilan Unity Aspiration and People’s Well-Being Scheme.

The 2024 Supply Bill with an allocation of RM555 million also encompassed economy, investment and infrastructure as well as the people’s well-being was debated for three days from December 4.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun in the winding up session said all parties need take note that the Budget involved a limited sum but priority is given to the people apart from overcoming various problems.

Earlier, Aminuddin who is also Port Dickson MP said the state is prepared to allow the exploitation of non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE) starting next year to help raise the state’s revenue.

Aminuddin said towards the purpose, the related standard operating procedure (SOP) is being implemented by the Negeri Sembilan Land and Mines Office by adopting the SOP of Perak which was drafted through the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry.

“The SOP was made involving experts in the field of mining, agencies as well as covering all legislation currently being enforced including the State Minerals Enactment, the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and the Town and Country Planning Act 1976.

“Any development of mineral mining is also subject to the approval of the environmental impact assessment report (EIA) and mining management scheme by the Department of Minerals and Geosciences,” he said.

The Sikamat state assemblyman said the state government also rejected and did not support any NR-REE mining activities in permanent forest reserves, protected reserves and environmentally sensitive areas.

He said the mining will use the in situ method to reduce the impact on the environment because it involves minimal land use as well as being safer and more environmentally friendly.

In addition, he said the state government plans to implement the “glow in the dark” line on Pantai Temiang Bypass road and Lukut-Sepang road with an application that has been forwarded to the Public Works Department to be implemented in 2024 after allocation is obtained.

State Agriculture, Food Security and Cost of Living Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said an allocation of RM1.69 million was channeled to the state Veterinary Services Department for the implementation of the Livestock Production Improvement Programme.

He said the allocation was seen as sufficient and reasonable to ensure that meat production in the state continues to increase and stabilise, thus ensuring the security of food supply in Negeri Sembilan.

In order to empower art and culture in the state, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon said her committee organised various programmes including Citra Malaysia (Colours Of Malaysia) to promote the performing arts with the identity of state’s Adat Perpatih.

Meanwhile, the assembly also approved a bill to amend the Royal Allocation Enactment (Negeri Sembilan) 1960 regarding increasing the Royal allowances.

The state assembly sitting was adjourned sine die. — Bernama