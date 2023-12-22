KLANG, Dec 22 — Angkatan Wanita Amanah Negara (Awan) needs to prepare the Wanita Amanah Action Plan to help strengthen Amanah’s position at the national level in preparation for the 16th General Election (GE16), says the party’s vice president, Adly Zahari.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 2023 National Awan Convention here today, he said through the action plan, the party’s top leaders could identify female Amanah candidates with the talent and potential to be made leaders.

“So use this opportunity, create a Wanita Amanah strategic plan to face the GE, specifically to position women at the national level.

“I am confident that if the work is done, the competence is there, the relationship within the constituencies is good, and with the support of our allies from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), we can succeed,” he said.

Awan chief Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu welcomed the suggestion and pledged to mobilise the women’s wing to develop the action plan.

She said the initiative was seen as a progressive step for Amanah, aligning with its objective of ensuring that 30 per cent of leadership positions in the party were held by women.

“We will immediately prepare an action plan for ‘positioning women’ for GE16, where the preparations can be made earlier, and we will take that action, InsyaAllah,” she said. — Bernama

