MELAKA, Dec 20 — A man and his fiancee pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to a charge of robbing and voluntarily causing hurt to an elderly woman early this month.

Muhammad Shahezaimie Kamarudin, 19, and Nurul Sakina Ali Mohammad, 22, together with another person still at large, were accused of robbing Che Ahmah Buang, 74, who is also Nurul Sakina’s grandmother, of a gold bracelet and voluntarily causing hurt to the victim at Rumah Awam Bukit Katil, in Melaka Tengah, at 6.30pm on December 7.

The charge, under Section 394 of the Penal Code provides imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping, if found guilty.

Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam allowed bail of RM10,000 for each accused with one surety and set January 30 next year for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Rashidah Baharom, while the accused were represented by lawyer Umar Zulkarnain. — Bernama

