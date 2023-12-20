KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — A Pakistani man who impersonated a medical officer at a clinic in Cheras was today fined RM8,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here.

Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim meted out the fine on Suhaib Jalal, 26, who pleaded guilty to the charge. He paid the fine.

The man was charged with impersonating a medical officer to induce someone to believe he had a license to practice medicine.

The offence was committed at a clinic in Taman Maluri, Cheras, here at 9pm last December 1.

The charge was framed under Section 419 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment or up to seven years or a fine or both.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was found offering health treatment services without a certificate and approval from the Malaysian Ministry of Health (KKM) during a raid by the ministry.

During mitigation, Suhaib’s lawyer, Tripatjit Singh told the court that his client was a medical graduate from a university in China.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin prosecuted. — Bernama