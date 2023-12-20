IPOH, Dec 20 — A Myanmar fisherman was today sentenced to a total of 36 years imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane by the High Court, here, for killing a fellow fisherman and attempting to murder another friend three years ago.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed handed out the sentence on Nai San Thein, 38, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

Nai was sentenced to 32 years in jail and 12 strokes of the cane for the murder charge and four years in jail for attempted murder.

However, Judge Abdul Wahab ordered him to serve the jail sentences concurrently from the date of his arrest, which was April 6, 2020.

On the murder charge, Nai was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for causing the death of a colleague by the name of Myint Soe by slashing his head with a machete on a boat at the side of Sungai Sumun Perak in Bagan Datuk between 11 am and 11.45 am on April 6, 2020.

He was also charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code with attempting to murder another colleague, by the name of San Thien at the same place and time.

During mitigation, his lawyer, Ranjit Singh requested that his client be exempted from the death penalty considering his guilty plea had saved the court time and costs and that the incident happened due to the provocation by the victim.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Saifulakmal Mod Said. — Bernama