SIBU, Dec 19 — A skull believed to be of a human adult was found in the drain at Jalan Bukit Assek here yesterday.

The skull was stumbled upon by the local council workers when they were cleaning the drain following a request by a resident.

Following the discovery, the local council workers immediately contacted the police.

When contacted, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili confirmed the case and said the skull had been taken to Sibu Hospital’s mortuary for investigation.

A team of police personnel from the forensic unit was also at the scene at around 10am this morning to conduct an investigation.

The case is classified as sudden death. — Borneo Post Online

