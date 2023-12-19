PUCHONG, Dec 19 — Police have confirmed that the residential area near the landslide in Jalan Wawasan, Taman Wawasan, here is still safe to inhabit.

Serdang District Police chief ACP A. A. Anbalagan assured residents that there was no need to worry as the landslide structure had been contained and would not impact other areas.

“If we feel this area is not safe (based on) reports from relevant departments, we will inform the residents,” he told reporters when met at the control post of the affected area.

He was asked to comment on the concern of residents living around the area near the landslide.

Anbalagan added that work to install iron piles was still actively being carried out in the affected area, taking into account the suitability and depth of the landslide slope.

He said that as of this afternoon, a total of 74 iron piles had been installed around the landslide area, adding that the agencies involved were also working to overcome the water drainage issue.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama at the scene found that the iron pile installation work was being carried out in stages.

On Saturday (December 16), a landslide occurred near nine terraced houses in Taman Wawasan Puchong, prompting the evacuation of 29 residents for safety reasons. — Bernama