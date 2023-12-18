KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Fourty-six iron piles have been installed at the site of the landslide along Jalan Wawasan, Puchong, here, to control soil movement.

Serdang district police chief ACP A. A Anbalagan, in a statement today, said work to install the iron piles started yesterday.

He said that soil movement was detected yesterday in front of the gates of several houses that were affected by the landslide.

“A Honda City (which had fallen into the crater following the incident) was removed using a crane at 6pm yesterday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anbalagan said the relief centre that housed eight affected people from one family was officially closed at 9pm yesterday.

On Saturday, 29 occupants of nine terraced houses in Taman Wawasan Puchong were directed to evacuate due to safety concerns following the landslide near their houses. — Bernama

