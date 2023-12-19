KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conveyed his condolences to the families of two legendary singers, Datuk M Daud Kilau and Ibnor Riza Ibrahim, who died recently.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Instagram page today, Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over the passing and hoped that the family members would remain patient and strong during this difficult period.

Their Majesties pray that the souls of both be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the faithful and righteous, the statement said.

M Daud Kilau, 85, died at 4.46pm on Monday due to a bacterial infection while receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital, while Ibnor Riza, 62, died of lymphoma cancer at the Tunku Mukhriz Chancellor Hospital (HCTM) on Sunday. — Bernama

