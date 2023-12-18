IPOH, Dec 18 — Veteran singer Datuk M Daud Kilau, 85, died at the Teluk Intan Hospital at 4.40pm today.

His grandson, Hasnor Ikram, announced the news of his passing through the Insta Story on his Instagram account.

“My grandfather, Mohd Daud bin Kilau breathed his last just now. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

The singer, better known as ‘Raja Gelek’, suffered from multiple health issues, including diabetes and heart conditions.

His remains will be buried at the Sungai Balah Baroh Muslim Cemetery in Bagan Datuk after Zohor prayers tomorrow. — Bernama