BAGAN DATUK, Dec 19 — The remains of legendary singer, the late Datuk M Daud Kilau were laid to rest at the Kampung Sungai Balai Baroh Muslim cemetery here at 2.30pm today.

The burial was attended by close acquaintances, relatives, and local residents.

Earlier, funeral prayers for the late singer were carried out at Tuminah Hamidi Mosque here, led by the mosque’s imam, Zulfadil Ismail, with about 400 congregants in attendance.

Meanwhile, Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanah Air (YKAT) president, Datuk DJ Dave, described the passing of the late singer as a great loss to the local arts industry.

“I have known the late Datuk M Daud Kilau for 50 years. We sang and performed together a lot. During his active years, he enjoyed sewing beaded outfits, which he would do so backstage if needed.

“Since three years ago, YKAT has been providing a pension of RM500 to the late Datuk M Daud Kilau as an appreciation for his contributions to the arts industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of his grandchildren, Norhasliyana Hassan, 33, said she would miss the rendition of the song Cek Mek Molek that her grandfather often sang to her over the phone.

“Throughout his life, Grandpa didn’t mind if we made noise at home, and he never scolded us. I will miss him,” she said with a touch of sadness.

Norhasliyana said that her grandfather’s health began to decline in March, and he frequently went in and out of the hospital for treatment.

She added that according to their plans; the family wanted to take the late Datuk M Daud Kilau to Kuala Lumpur for follow-up treatment but it couldn’t be realised.

The late M Daud Kilau, 85, passed away at 4.46pm yesterday due to a bacterial infection while receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital.

Yesterday, the eldest daughter of the late artiste, Noraini Muhammad Daud, 58, said that her father was supposed to undergo foot surgery due to the bacterial infection but it had to be postponed due to his deteriorating health condition from various complications including bacterial infection, heart disease, diabetes and kidney problems.

The late M Daud Kilau is survived by widow, Datin Rohani Awang Ngah, 66, two children, Noraini and Ahmad Zaini, 52, as well as nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The singer of the popular song Cek Mek Molek had been admitted to the hospital several times in recent years after being diagnosed with diabetes, besides back pain and an unstable heart condition. — Bernama