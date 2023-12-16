NIBONG TEBAL, Dec 16 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will offer counselling to the family of a Form Five student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati in Meru, Ipoh who died after being struck by a car near the school yesterday.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek expressed her sympathy to the family of the student and the hope that the police would immediately investigate the case.

“I express my condolences to the victim’s family. This is a heartbreaking tragedy and the MOE will offer counselling especially to the family members.

“In addition, counselling will also be given to the students (witnesses) who saw the incident,” she told reporters after launching the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Pilot Programme and the STEAM Laboratory at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Yok Eng Sungai Udang here today.

It was reported that Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, died after the motorcycle he was riding was rammed by a car suspected to be driven by a senior police officer at about 12.30pm.

The 44-year-old senior officer was arrested and remanded today to assist the investigation. — Bernama

