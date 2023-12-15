IPOH, Dec 15 — Police are investigating the incident where a 17-year-old student was killed in a suspected hit-and-run accident involving a car near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jati Meru in Meru this afternoon.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said police had received reports on the incident and would be calling up witnesses to help in investigations.

“We have received reports from several witnesses. There were many witnesses. My officers will call up those witnesses and investigate thoroughly,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Mohd Yusri said the body had been sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here and police were waiting for the post-mortem report.

A viral Facebook post on the accident claimed that the Form Five student’s motorcycle was hit by a car as he was returning home from school this afternoon. The motorist reportedly fled the scene. — Bernama

