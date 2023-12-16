KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 ― The second wave of floods has forced more people out of their homes overnight in Terengganu and Kelantan while the number of evacuees in Selangor dropped further this morning as the situation continued to improve.

In Terengganu, the number of flood evacuees rose to 1,182 from 299 families as at 8 am today from 330 from 109 families last night.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) secretariat said Kemaman and Dungun districts were the latest to be struck by floods after Hulu Terengganu and Setiu since Thursday.

In Hulu Terengganu, 433 people from 135 families were being housed at eight relief centers, namely Projek Penyusunan Semula Kampung (PPSK) Kampung Menerong; Kampung Kemat; Kampung Pengkalan Ajal; Kampung Paya Besar; Kampung Durian Kassim; Kampung Batu 23; Kampung Bukit Kolam and Balairaya Pasir Tinggi.

In Dungun, nine relief centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tebing Tembah; Dewan Sivik Paka; Balairaya Kampung Pelandang; SK Kg Nyior; SK Balai Besar; SK Tok Kah; Dewan Majlis Sukan Negeri; SK Pusat dan Dewan Serbaguna Seberang Pintasan were housing 551 evacuees from 120 families.

Kemaman has 193 evacuees from 43 families at three relief centres, namely SK Kampung Baru Kerteh, Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Labohan and SK Kemasik, while in Setiu, five evacuees from one family are at the Kampung Besut relief centre.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that the levels of Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu; Sungai Nerus at Kampung Langkap and Sungai Chalok at Chalok Bridge, Setiu were at the danger points.

Four more stations, namely Sungai Setiu at Kampung Besut and Permaisuri Bridge, Setiu; Sungai Marang at Pengkalan Berangan Bridge, Marang and Sungai Tumpat at Kampung Baru Kemasik, Kemaman, were at warning points.

In Kelantan, the number of flood evacuees rose to 1,350 from 368 families as at 8am, compared to 1,033 from 289 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department flood information portal, the evacuees from Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas and Machang were being accommodated at 21 relief centres.

In Tanah Merah, the evacuees are staying at SK Kelewek, Balai Raya Padang Kijang, SK Alor Pasir, SK Kulim, Sekolah Menengah Ugama (A) Kajang, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Bunga, Madrasah Wak Seman Kampung Air Batu and SK Gual Jedok.

In Kuala Krai, the evacuees are at SMK Kuala Krai, Veterinary Office, SK Banggol Guchil, SK Chenulang, Madrasah Kampung Sepuluh, Masjid Chucuh Puteri A, Pusat Komuniti Chuchuh Puteri A and Madrasah Chuchuh Puteri A.

Evacuees are staying at SK Gual Tinggi, SK Kampung Rahmat, SMK Baroh Pial and SMK (A) Lati in Pasir Mas and SK Pulai Chondong in Machang.

In Selangor, the number of flood evacuees decreased to 78 from 26 families as at 9am, compared to 105 from 34 families last night with all of them taking shelter at SK Jaya Setia and Parit Mahang community hall in Kuala Selangor.

The level of Sungai Klang in Selat Muara, Klang is at the danger point as at 8am. ― Bernama