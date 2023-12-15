BANGI, Dec 15 — Malaysia wants to further enhance economic, investment and trade cooperation with Japan in conjunction with its participation in the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is leaving for Tokyo today, said he would meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in conjunction with the summit from December 16 to 18, which is being organised as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

“The discussions will definitely be about boosting cooperation in economy, investment and trade with Japan,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Surau Al-Kauthar in Bandar Baru Bangi here today.

For eight successive years since 2015, Japan has been Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner. In 2022, trade with Japan was valued at RM181.51 billion, contributing 6.4 per cent to Malaysia’s total trade.

As of June 2023, a total of 2,778 projects by Japanese companies have been implemented in Malaysia, with investments amounting to RM91.89 billion.

Themed Golden Friendship, Golden Opportunities, the summit provides an opportunity to reflect on the past 50 years of cooperation and chart a course for the future, ensuring that Asean and Japan can continue to prosper together in the coming decades.

When asked whether he had given specific instructions to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, Anwar said Dzulkefly had been asked to monitor the situation although the increase was not serious.

“He is monitoring (the increase) although its impact is not serious. However, the public is advised to exercise caution and look after their health,” he said.

Covid-19 cases increased to 12,757 in the 49th Epidemiological Week from December 3 to 9 from 6,796 in the previous week.

The admission rate for Covid-19 patients including suspected cases to healthcare facilities increased 1.4 per cent from the previous week while intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy also rose by 1.4 per cent. — Bernama