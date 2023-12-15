BANGI, Dec 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the Opposition bloc to understand the Federal Constitution before making controversial suggestions about whether or not Malaysia should have a prime minister of a certain race.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the racial background of the prime minister is a non-issue and accused the Opposition of trying to create racial strife.

“Now the Constitution has rules, don't complicate the situation.

“Likewise, the Opposition spoke about the redelineation. This matter does not even arise. They just want to play games to make Malay people angry.

“Understand the Constitution. The Constitution is for us to review only at the end of 2026. So, what's with the fuss?” he told reporters after attending Friday prayers at the Surau Al-Kauthar here this afternoon.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman reiterated that there’s no need to amend the Federal Constitution.

“So far, there is no need, no serious application, no discussion.

“From our Independence until now, the candidates for prime minister have been Malay.

“Even after this, the candidates from the government and the Opposition will be Malay,” he added.

The Tambun MP has called on the Opposition to help boost the economy and reduce the burden of the rakyat, instead being combative.

“Aren’t you tired?” he asked, referring to the Opposition for always picking fights.

Last month, Lim triggered a national debate, after giving a speech in which he expressed his hope for Malaysia to one day have a non-Malay prime minister.

He is currently under police investigation over the matter but has said he had no intention of being provocative as his remarks fall within the realm of the Federal Constitution.

Following Lim’s statement, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal challenged Anwar to introduce an amendment to the Federal Constitution to ensure that only Malays can become prime minister.

He has since been slammed by several Sarawak leaders for his proposal to amend the Federal Constitution to restrict the post of prime minister to Malays.