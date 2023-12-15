KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) statistics show a drastic 24-fold increase in harmful content on social media platforms and Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms including Meta and TikTok, recording 25,642 instances this year in contrast to 1,019 in 2022.

In a statement today, MCMC said due to this situation there has been an increase in takedown requests by the government which are aimed at protecting users from the increasingly harmful content online rather than intending to limit diversity in views.

“The content includes scams, illegal sales, gambling, fake news and hate speech, all of which pose threats to the social fabric and institutions in Malaysia.

“Hate speech in particular has the potential to incite violence, discrimination and harassment. It reflects the importance of enforcing laws and regulations for moderation and removal of content to protect users from harmful content,” said MCMC.

MCMC also said it is essential for the government, regulatory bodies and OTT platforms to work together to address this issue and uphold the diversity of views to ensure the safety and well-being of all cyberspace users.

Earlier, the media reported that Meta, the owner of Facebook, and TikTok China have blocked a large portion of posts on social media accounts in Malaysia in the first six months of 2023, following a surge in the government’s requests for takedowns.

It was reported that Meta said it had blocked access to more than 3,500 items between July 2022 and June 2023 in response to reports lodged by the national communications regulator and other government agencies.

The blocked content included criticisms of the government and posts that allegedly violated laws related to illegal gambling, hate speech, posts that were racially and religiously divisive, of a bullying nature, and financial fraud. — Bernama