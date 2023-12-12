PETALING JAYA, Dec 12 — Police are seeking more time to analyse dashcam recordings from residents of the Idaman Apartment in Damansara Damai, as investigations into the murder of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin continues.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that based on the examination of the recordings, they found that there was movement (in the footage) which needs further analysis.

“There was indeed movement but the video has to be enhanced to see whether it is an individual (suspect or resident) or an object. At this time, we cannot reveal anything more,” he said when contacted today.

Regarding the investigation which has entered the sixth day today, he said police have sought the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department and Selangor Irrigation and Drainage Department to help siphon out water at the reservoir where the victim’s body was discovered.

Advertisement

Hussein said this was to see if there was any new evidence, but at this juncture, there has been no new findings.

Six-year-old Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5, in Damansara Damai before he was found dead in a water channel near a reservoir, about 200 metres from his Idaman Apartment home. — Bernama

Advertisement