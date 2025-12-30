KUCHING, Dec 30 — The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak has urged the public to exercise greater caution following an increase in crocodile attacks and a continued number of missing persons cases recorded across the state this year.

Bomba Sarawak director Jamri Masran said eight crocodile attacks were reported in 2025, an increase from six cases in 2024 and three cases in 2023, indicating a rising risk of human-wildlife conflict in Sarawak.

The department also responded to 66 missing persons cases in 2025, he said.

“In total, Bomba Sarawak has handled 612 missing persons cases between 2020 and 2025,” Jamri said when contacted on Tuesday.

He advised the public to remain vigilant when carrying out activities near rivers and forested areas, particularly in locations known to be crocodile habitats, and to avoid bathing or moving alone in high-risk areas.

Jamri also urged people to comply with warning signboards and safety instructions issued by authorities, and to use designated routes.

He further reminded the public to ensure emergency preparedness by keeping communication devices and emergency contact numbers for Bomba and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) readily available.

“Public safety must be prioritised at all times, and Bomba Sarawak will continue to strengthen monitoring and response operations to handle incidents involving missing persons and crocodile attacks,” he said. — The Borneo Post