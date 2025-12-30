SEREMBAN, Dec 30 — Police have arrested nine individuals suspected of being involved in an armed gang fight in Lukut, Port Dickson, last Saturday.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said all the men, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested around Port Dickson with the first arrest within 24 hours while the rest were picked up the following day and yesterday.

“We are still hunting for another suspect in connection with the case and if arrested, we believe all individuals will be successfully apprehended.

“Some of those arrested have previous criminal records. The exact motive for the incident is still under investigation under Section 326/427 of the Penal Code,” he told reporters after launching the Negeri Sembilan Contingent Internal Security and Public Order Department Disaster Response Team here today.

He said all four victims, who knew each other, including a child who was injured in the incident, are receiving treatment at the hospital and are reported to be stable.

In another development, Alzafny said the police were still investigating the exact motive for the explosion, which was suspected of using an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Desa Palma area, Nilai on Dec 22.

“The 62-year-old male suspect was previously being treated in the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital Red Zone and is understood to have been moved to a different ward. Our interrogation team is always there to obtain his statement,” he said.

He said the Bomb Disposal Unit had confirmed that the explosion was caused by an error in handling explosives and that the suspect was believed to have acted alone, with further investigations underway.

Previously, Alzafny said the suspect was arrested in Batang Benar, Nilai at 4.15 pm with burns to his face, body, hands and feet, and was remanded for a week until Jan 3.

Meanwhile, he said nine individuals, including a woman in her 20s, were arrested to assist in the investigation into a fight at a supermarket in Nilai at about 1 am last Sunday and the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Alzafny said the establishment of the Disaster Response Team, which consists of one officer and four members, was aimed at strengthening the ability to act quickly in emergency and disaster situations.

“Although there are other agencies such as the fire department and Malaysia Civil Defence Force, this team was established to enable us to carry out initial assistance while waiting for the main rescue team to arrive,” he said, adding that the team’s membership will be increased over time. — Bernama