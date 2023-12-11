KLANG, Dec 11 — Based on leads so far, police believe only one individual was involved in the murder of six-year-old autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin from the Idaman Apartment in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya, last week.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the one-individual scenario was based on the leads, strangulation marks, and signs of struggle found on the boy’s body.

“We are looking for one person and believe this case involves only one individual. We have considered all angles, gone through the police database, and carried out mass screenings. We hope to gain significant leads to apprehend this offender,” he told reporters here today.

He urged the public to refrain from speculations and give police space to focus on their investigation based on the facts of the case.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing last Tuesday and his body was found the following day in a stream about 200 metres from the block he lived in at Apartment Idaman.

Hussein said police are still scrutinising the dashcam recordings obtained from several apartment residents.

“We did not find the body when we searched that spot in the morning, but we found it that night. So it is possible that (the murderer) disposed of the body there when it was raining heavily that evening,” said Hussein when asked about the time the victim’s body was disposed of at the stream.

On the aim of inspecting the storage facility located about 50 metres from Block R, Apartment Idaman yesterday, he said it was to investigate anyone who hung out in the area to ascertain if the offender had been there.

“So we matched the fingerprints found there, but the investigation is still ongoing and we are looking at all angles, whether the suspect is from within or outside. We do not want to rule out any possibility,” he said. — Bernama