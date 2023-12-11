PETALING JAYA, Dec 11 — “No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all, you’re the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside.”

These poignant words were shared by Ismanira Abdul Manaf, the grieving mother of deceased autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin.

She posted this heartfelt message on Instagram, along with cherished photos of her and her beloved son.

The six-year-old boy was reported missing last Tuesday afternoon in Damansara Damai before his lifeless body was found in a stream about 200 metres from his residence in Apartment Idaman the next day.

Police have classified the case as murder.

Meanwhile, the authorities have been at the location since 9am today, believed to be continuing investigations, seeking new leads and gathering DNA samples crucial to capture the suspect responsible for the crime.

They also urged the media not to be close to the crime scene as it could disrupt the investigation.

In complying with the police directive, a group of media personnel gathered in an area near Block S of the apartment, about 100 metres from the site.

Yesterday, a storage facility located about 50 metres from Block R of Apartment Idaman became the focal point for the police to find new evidence in Zayn Rayyan’s murder case.

It was reported that the police had collected 228 DNA samples from the apartment’s residents as part of their investigation to find the perpetrator behind the tragic incident. — Bernama