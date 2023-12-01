CHUKAI, Dec 1 — The decision whether Barisan Nasional (BN) can seize the Kemaman parliamentary seat or PAS continues to maintain the status quo, will be determined by the voters in the by-election tomorrow.

After a two-week long campaign, the voters will go to the 49 polling stations to mark their choice of candidate — either former Chief of Defence Force Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor of BN or Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar of PAS.

A total of 244 polling streams will be opened from 8am to 6pm and the tallying of votes would be conducted at the Dewan Berlian Utama, Kemaman Municipal Council here.

Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh expected about 70 per cent of the 141,382 eligible voters to turn up to cast their ballots in the Kemaman parliamentary by-election tomorrow, but it still depends on the weather conditions because rain had been forecast throughout the day.

Advertisement

A total of 387 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and six military personnel eligible for early voting had cast their votes by post to ensure focus on rescue works during the flood season. — Bernama

Advertisement