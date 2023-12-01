CHUKAI, Dec 1 — The Election Commission (EC) expects up to 70 per cent of the electorate to cast their ballots in tomorrow’s Kemaman by-election.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said this, however, could depend on the rainy weather conditions which have hit the East Coast, including Kemaman.

“It’s expected to rain a little tomorrow but, Insya-Allah, we are prepared in the Kemaman area and do not expect any parts to be inundated.

“I hope the people in Kemaman can go out and vote and we hope the percentage of voters can reach about 70 per cent,” he told the media after observing the final preparations for the Kemaman by-election at the Kemaman Municipal Council today.

Based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) website, continuous rain is forecast to hit Kemaman from morning till evening tomorrow.

Abdul Ghani also said that 49 polling centres would be open at 8 am tomorrow in Kemaman, involving 244 streams.

Meanwhile, the full result of the Kemaman by-election is expected to be announced around 9pm.

Abdul Ghani said the EC had initiated preparations should there be floods or if the electricity supply at any polling centre is cut.

“I want to remind all voters to bring their identity cards and to follow the proposed times when going out to cast their ballots tomorrow,” he said. — Bernama