CHUKAI, Dec 1 — A total of 1,198 police personnel will be on duty tomorrow to ensure the voting process for the Kemaman by-election runs smoothly and peacefully.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said the personnel are from the state police contingent headquarters, the Kemaman district police headquarters, as well as Bukit Aman.

“Today is the final day for us to make preparations, including in terms of our human resources and assets...so far, the preparations are going smoothly and everything is under control.

“Preliminary planning for possible floods has also been made, and I am satisfied with all the preparations between the police and the Election Commission (EC) as well as other agencies involved today,” he told reporters after observing the final preparation for tomorrow’s polling day here today.

Mazli also expressed his satisfaction over the by-election campaign process, which has so far been free of any untoward incidents.

As such, he reminded candidates and supporters to continue to comply with the rules set, including the campaigning period that ends at the stroke of midnight tonight.

Meanwhile, Mazli said the state police have received seven reports, including regarding the 3R (race, royalty, and religion) issues throughout the campaign period, adding that a thorough investigation into the matter would be carried out.

The Kemaman by-election will see a straight fight between Barisan Nasional candidate Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar of PAS.

The by-election is being held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on September 26 to nullify the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in the 15th general election. — Bernama