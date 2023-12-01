CHUKAI, Dec 1 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the Kemaman parliamentary by-election has asked voters to go out in full force to cast their ballots tomorrow.

Former Chief of Defence Force Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor said every vote is valuable in the by-election.

“Make the necessary preparations as it may rain tomorrow. Go out in big numbers to fulfil your responsibility as voters,” he told reporters when doing his rounds at Felda Kerteh 5 here on the final day of campaigning today.

Raja Mohamed Affandi and his opponent, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar of PAS, are keeping up their efforts to woo voters before the campaign period ends at 11.59pm tonight.

Asked about his campaign, Raja Mohamed Affandi said he was very satisfied with the response of voters he met.

He is confident of getting a good result tomorrow as he has been campaigning hard in the past 14 days.

Raja Mohamed Affandi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s hint that he would be given an “important duty” if he wins is a form of recognition for Kemaman people and would allow him to better serve the people.

Ahmad Samsuri also has a tight schedule on the eve of polling, including speaking at the “Grand Finale” rally tonight.

Tomorrow, 141,043 electors are eligible to cast their ballots between 8am and 6pm, after which vote-tallying will be held at Dewan Berlian of the Kemaman Municipal Council here.

Apart from them, 387 police and six military personnel and 12 overseas absent voters had sent in their postal votes while three voters who are spouses of soldiers participated in early voting at the Kijal police station on November 28.

The by-election was called after the Terengganu Election Court on September 26 nullified the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in the 15th general election. — Bernama