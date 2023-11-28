PUTRAJAYA, Nov 28 ― The Court of Appeal has fixed January 31 next year to deliver its decision in the appeal brought by former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad against his conviction, six years’ jail sentence and RM15.45 million fine for corruption.

The decision date was fixed following a case management today before Court of Appeal senior assistant registrar Huda Humaira Idris.

One of the counsels representing Mohd Isa, Siti Sarah Khalil and deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz who appeared for the prosecution confirmed the new decision date when contacted by Bernama.

The appellate court’s three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Datuk S.M. Komathy Suppiah was initially scheduled to deliver their decision on Mohd Isa’s appeal today.

However, Siti Sarah said the defence team received a notice from the court informing them that the decision date has been vacated and is replaced with case management today.

On October 14 this year, the bench reserved their decision in the appeal after they heard submissions from both parties.

Mohd Isa, 73, was found guilty by the High Court on February 3, 2021, on nine bribery charges amounting to RM3 million in the Felda acquisition of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak.

The offences allegedly took place on the 49th Floor of Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No 11, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur between July 21, 2014, and December 11, 2015.

High Court judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali (now Court of Appeal judge) handed down a sentence of six years for each offence with a cumulative total of 54 years imprisonment term and a fine of RM15.45 million or 18 years’ imprisonment in lieu of the fine.

The High Court ordered the sentence to run concurrently, which means Mohd Isa was to serve only six years.

Mohd Isa, who was also the former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar, filed the notice to appeal on Feb 4, 2021.

He was also allowed to be released on bail of RM1.5 million pending disposal of his appeal but was required to report to the nearest police station on the 1st of every month until the appeal was settled. ― Bernama