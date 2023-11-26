SEPANG, Nov 26 — Prince of Monaco, Prince Albert II, arrived here today to begin his four-day inaugural state visit to Malaysia.

The special aircraft carrying Prince Albert II and his delegation including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Principality of Monaco, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï and senior officials from the principality and business community, landed at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at 11am.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar and Malaysian Ambassador to France Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid were on hand to receive Prince Albert II and his delegation.

Upon arrival, Prince Albert II walked past a static guard of honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel from the First Batallion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial Infantry) led by Captain Amirul Akmal Osman.

While in Malaysia, Prince Albert II is scheduled to launch the Monaco Honorary Consul Office and visit the Islamic Art Museum in Kuala Lumpur.

Tomorrow, Prince Albert II is scheduled to attend a state welcoming ceremony and has an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will also host a state banquet in honour of Prince Albert II and his delegation.

In the evening, Prince Albert II is scheduled to attend the Monaco Economic Forum 2023 in Kuala Lumpur.

Before leaving for home on Wednesday, Prince Albert II is also scheduled to visit the Malayan Tiger Conservation Centre and the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre in Pahang.

According to a statement by Wisma Putra, Al-Sultan Abdullah has consented to host the state visit by Prince Albert II.

It said the visit by Prince Albert II will provide an excellent opportunity for the Principality of Monaco and Malaysia to further strengthen relations between the two countries, with prospects of future collaboration in various fields, which is supported at the highest level of the country’s leadership. — Bernama