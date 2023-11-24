KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The cooperative movement is a clear economic agenda for the people, and an agenda for reforms that needs to be supported and strengthened, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the cooperative movement is a way to empower the people economically and reduce economic dependence on the success of investors and large companies.

“As we talk about the Madani economy, we know that the growth of domestic and large foreign investments and the strength of the country’s economy depend on the strength of institutions and large companies.

“But for reform-minded individuals, they know that all economic successes must be empowered for the people through an idea that is already deeply rooted in our country, namely the cooperative movement,” he said at a dinner organised by Koperasi Keadilan (KIRA) here tonight.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said the cooperative movement was also another step taken by PKR, as a mature political party, not to resort to old political practices of amassing wealth for the party when in power.

“This is an important initiative and the party should realise that politics is not just about power or personal interest, it is about the effort to dedicate ourselves to the reform agendas in various things. Alhamdulillah, to an extent, we did that quite successfully.

“All party (PKR) leaders without exception, must show our commitment to support this reform agenda. I will be monitoring those who do not help make it a success,” Anwar said.

Meanwhile, on KIRA, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, who is also PKR deputy president, said the cooperative is expected to launch a grocery store and a childcare centre in the first quarter of next year.

“KIRA will help Keadilan (PKR) open new opportunities for members to continue to serve the community not only as a political entity but also as a social enterprise,” he said. — Bernama