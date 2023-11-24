PUTRAJAYA, Nov 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he already has a suitable candidate to fill the position of minister of domestic trade and cost of living, left vacant following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, last July.

Speaking to reporters after performing Friday prayers at Surau Al-Furqan here today, Anwar, when asked if there is already a person to take over from Salahuddin replied: “Yes, there is.”

Without revealing details about the individual in question, Anwar said that the announcement would be made soon.

Salahuddin, 61, died at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah on July 23 this year after undergoing surgery due to brain haemorrhage.

The domestic trade and cost living minister position is currently held by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs, and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

In response to a question on the findings of the Merdeka Center survey indicating a decline in Anwar’s approval rating as prime minister from 68 per cent to 50 per cent, Anwar said he has taken note of the matter.

He said the findings were based on 1,200 respondents which was not reflective of Malaysia’s 32 million population.

The media had earlier highlighted the Merdeka Center’s survey, showing a drop in Anwar’s approval rating after one-year of administration.

The survey findings also found that 48 per cent of respondents were unhappy as they felt the country was heading in the wrong direction. — Bernama