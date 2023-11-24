KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Malaysia needs at least 25,000 workers in the cyber security field by 2025, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said currently, it is estimated that there are only 13,000 of such workers in the market.

“The government views seriously the need to increase the ability, capacity and number of professionals, as well as skilled workforce in the field of cyber security to complement the national cyber security ecosystem.

“To deal with the lack of 12,000 required workers, cooperation between the government, educational institutions and industry players is critical,” he said.

The text of his speech was read out by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan at the Capacity Development Programme and Public Dialogue Session on the Cyber Security Bill here today.

“I welcome the initiative launched today, through strategic collaboration between the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa), higher education institutions and industry players, to improve and accelerate cyber security readiness, capability and efficiency in Malaysia.

Anwar said this initiative was supported through scholarship funding worth RM5 million by the European Commission Council to Nacsa to help improve the country’s cyber security capabilities and effectiveness.

“I was informed that 2,000 Malaysians will benefit from this scholarship through international cyber security courses, as well as the placement of officers and researchers at Nacsa,” he added. — Bernama